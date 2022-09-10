CAF Champions League: Stade Bandji Hold Plateau United In Franceville

Plateau United were held to a 2-2 draw by Gabonese side Stade Mandji in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash at the Stade Franceville on Saturday.

The Jos club twice led in the game but were pegged back by their hosts.

The second leg will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, September 18.

The country’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United will host Liberia’s Watanga Football Club on Sunday.

The encounter will hold at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

No Nigerian club have won the CAF Champions League title since Enyimba secured back-to-back title 2003 and 2004.

