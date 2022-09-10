Chelsea Will Regret Sacking Tuchel

By
Headliners
-
1


Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has slammed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sacking Thomas Tuchel stating the decision will be regretted.

Chelsea American owner Boehly sacked Tuchel after a poor start to the Premier League campaign and their shock 1-0 defeat in their Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb.

But the decision to sack Tuchel who guided Chelsea to win the 2020/2021 Champions League title has been widely criticised.

And the latest has come from Mainz’s sporting director Heidel.

Tuchel worked with Heidel during his spell as Mainz manager between 2009-2014.

Heidel says Boehly “has no idea about football” and will “bitterly regret” his decision to relieve Tuchel of his duties.

Speaking to Bild, Heidel said: “The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football.

“It was purely an investor’s decision.

“Someone who has no idea about…



Source: Complete Sports

