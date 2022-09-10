Chelsea Will Regret Sacking Tuchel

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has slammed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sacking Thomas Tuchel stating the decision will be regretted.

Chelsea American owner Boehly sacked Tuchel after a poor start to the Premier League campaign and their shock 1-0 defeat in their Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb.

But the decision to sack Tuchel who guided Chelsea to win the 2020/2021 Champions League title has been widely criticised.

And the latest has come from Mainz’s sporting director Heidel.

Tuchel worked with Heidel during his spell as Mainz manager between 2009-2014.

Heidel says Boehly “has no idea about football” and will “bitterly regret” his decision to relieve Tuchel of his duties.

Speaking to Bild, Heidel said: “The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football.

“It was purely an investor’s decision.

“Someone who has no idea about…