Kaldirim Beats Chukwueze, Olayinka To Goal Of The Week Award

Istanbul Basaksehir star Hasan Ali Kaldirim has emerged winner of the Europa Conference League Goal of the Week for match day one on Thursday.

Kaldirim beat off competition from Super Eagles duo Samuel Chukwueze, Peter Olayinka and Wouter Burger of FC Basel.

After the conclusion of votings Kaldirim was announced as the winner on Europa Conference League Twitter handle.

Chukwueze scored a superb one-time volley in Villarreal’s 4-3 home win against Polish club Lech Poznan.

On his part, Olayinka finished off a brilliant move rifling his effort into the roof of the net from a tight angle as Slavia Prague held Sivasspor to a 1-1 draw away.

However, their strikes were overlooked for selection by voters who chose Kaldirim’s goal as the best among the four shortlisted.

