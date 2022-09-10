Mata Thrilled To Join Galatasaray

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata is excited to be joining Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

The 34-year free agent has signed a one-year contract with the Turkish giants and also has the option to extend his stay by an additional year.

Mata left Old Trafford in the summer window after eight-and-a-half years at the club, but United wanted to keep hold of the Spaniard and ease him into an administrative role.

Erik ten Hag’s side were prepared to offer Mata one more playing contract but he declined as he wanted to play regularly. United are hopeful Mata could return to the club in the future and believe he has potential as a technical director when he retires.

Mata said: “I feel so good. I am excited and very motivated.

“I’m grateful for being here. Everyone is being very friendly. I can’t wait to win with Galatasaray.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…