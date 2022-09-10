Ruud Defeats Khachanov, Zooms Into US Open Final

Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian tennis player to reach the final of the US Open after overcoming Karen Khachanov in the semi final on Friday.

Fifth seed Ruud, 23, won 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 in Friday’s first men’s singles semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

It will be world number seven Ruud’s second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

The fifth seed next faces either home hope Frances Tiafoe or third seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the final

Ruud would make the leap from world number seven to number one if he hoists the trophy on Sunday or if Tiafoe beats Alcaraz in their semi-final later on Friday, according to the ATP.

