Silva Expresses Sadness Over Tuchel’s Dismissal

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has expressed sadness over the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as the Blues manager.

Recall that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager was dismissed as the Blues manager on Wednesday morning after Chelsea list 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The Brazilian sent out a heartfelt message to his former boss at PSG and now at Chelsea saying he wished he ‘could have done more’ to keep the German in the job.

“Beyond being good professionals, you and your staff were amazing human beings,” wrote the veteran defender on Instagram.

“It was a real privilege to meet you and work with you. Thank you for everything Thomas Tuchel, I’m sorry I could not be more helpful! God bless you and your family.”

