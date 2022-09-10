Ujah On Target In Eintracht Braunschweig’s Draw Vs Hannover

Nigeria forward Anthony Ujah scored for the second consecutive game as Eintracht Braunschweig were held to a 1-1 draw against Hannover on Saturday night.

Ujah put Eintracht Braunschweig ahead in the 69th minute after he was set up by Danilo Wiebe.

The hosts rallied back in the 77th minute through Harvard Nielsen.

He was replaced by Lion Lauderbach in the 75th minute.

Ujah opened his goal account for the club in the 4-2 win against Nurnberg.

The 31-year-old has now scored two goals in seven league appearances for his club this season.

Eintracht Braunschweig will host Karlsruhe in their next league game .

