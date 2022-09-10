Why I Turned Down The Chance To Play For Chelsea

Former Leeds United forward, Raphinha, has revealed that he rejected the chance to play for Chelsea because his intention has always been to represent Barca.

Chelsea looked to be in pole position to sign Raphinha over the summer with the Blues agreeing a deal with Leeds for the 25-year-old.

But the player and his agent, Deco, resisted Chelsea’s overtures and eventually managed to secure a move to Barcelona.

“Rejecting an offer from Chelsea? Yes, because my dream was to wear the Barca shirt,” he told La Vanguardia

“I have followed them since I was young, since Ronaldinho arrived. I wanted to be a part of it. The desire was stronger than any other proposal, no matter how powerful it was financially.

“I knew that I might have some difficulties to come and to be registered. But I was also aware of the effort the club was making.

“So I decided to trust and adapt to the economic conditions that existed.”

