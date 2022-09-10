World Cup In Qatar Will Be Great For Morocco And Tunisia -Al-Habsi

Former Oman goalkeeper, Ali Al-Habsi, believes that the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a great occasion for Morocco and Tunisia.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in the Middle East for the first time and it will take place between November 20 and December 18.

Al-Habsi believes that all the Arab teams will be well supported during the Mundial.

“I can’t believe that there are less than 100 days to go,” Fifa.com quoted Al-Habsi as saying.

“We’ve been waiting for more than 11 or 12 years and were asking when it will be played, but now there are less than 100 days left.

Also Read: Bassey Thrilled With Champions League Debut In Ajax Vs Rangers

“As a fan, I think it will be a very competitive tournament. Great players and well-known teams will face each other, but we believe that our Arab teams will do better this time around.

“Qatar as hosts will enjoy massive support and Saudi Arabia, being very close to Qatar, will have an enormous…