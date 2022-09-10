Xavi Equals Zidane’s LaLiga Record As Barcelona Claim First Win Vs Cadiz In 16 Years

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten streak in this season’s LaLiga after a comfortable 4-0 win at Cadiz on Saturday.

The last time Barcelona beat Cadiz was 29 April 2006 when they triumphed 1-0 thanks to a Ronaldinho goal.

And prior to Saturday’s game, Cadiz were unbeaten against Barcelona in four meetings, winning two and drawing two

The win against Cadiz means Xavi has equaled the record of 17 games unbeaten away from home set by Zinedine Zidane back in 2016.

Summer signing Robert Lewandowski continued his impressive scoring form as he scored one of the goals and also provided two assists in the big win at Cadiz.

Also on target for Barcelona were Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

De Jong gave Barcelona the lead in the 55th minute before Lewandowski doubled their lead on 65 minutes.

Lewandowski then turned provider setting up the third and fourth goals scored by Fati and Dembele in 86 and 92 minutes respectively.

The win took Barcelona above champions Real…