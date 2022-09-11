Ajax Boss Gives Update On Injured Bassey

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has played down the injury suffered by Calvin Bassey in the closing stages of the Eredivisie champions’ 5-0 thrashing of SC Heerenveen on Saturday.

After putting in a good shift Bassey was taken off with six minutes left due to a knock.

There were fears he could miss Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Anfield against Liverpool.

But Schreuder, in an interview with ESPN, said it is just a minor calf-related injury.

“We were able to switch well. Maybe we switch the last player a little too early, but I thought we could do that.

“Fortunately, Calvin Bassey is not so bad. It was a kick in the calf, so that’s not too bad.”

When quizzed further about the injury Schreuder added:”He (Bassey) said it’s no problem.”

Since making his league debut for Ajax the Dutch giants are unbeaten after six games.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…