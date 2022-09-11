Balogun Now Plays With Refreshing Mindset, Scoring Goals –Henry

France and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has extolled the performances of Reims striker Folarin Balogun so far in the French Ligue 1 this season, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun was loaned to Stade de Reims from Arsenal this summer and has set the French League alight with his goals.

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video Sport, Henry noted that Balogun’s finishing had improved.

“I’m really happy for him because in general English players don’t go abroad,” Henry said.

“Normally players are loaned either to another Premier League side or in the Championship. He’s a very English-style player who likes to run down the channels but he was missing something, which was his finishing.

“He’s now starting to score goals regularly and I’m happy for that- happy he has gone abroad.

“It’s especially so considering he is a Londoner, in general,…