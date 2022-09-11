Brave Remo Stars Hold ASFAR In Rabat

Remo Stars held their hosts ASFAR to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat on Sunday night.

The visitors put up a good performance on their maiden appearance on the continent.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Bankole Kayode was also in fantastic form as he made a number vital saves in the game.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side carved out the first real chance of the game on six minutes which was wasted by Edidiong Ezekiel.

Seun Ogunrinde also hit the cross bar from a corner kick.

ASFAR took the lead on the 27 minutes.

Adams Olamilekan headed home the equalizer off a corner four minutes after the break.

Remo Stars held on for a draw despite pressure from the home team.

The reverse fixture will take place on Sunday, September 18 in Ikenne.

