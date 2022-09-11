CAF Champions League: Rivers United Thrash Watanga In Port Harcourt

Rivers United defeated visiting Watanga FC of Liberia 3-0 in the first leg of their CAF Champions tie at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

All three goals came in the first half of the game.

Kenechukwu Agu gave the hosts the lead on eight minutes.

Stanley Eguma’s side doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Ghana defender Paul Acquah added the third goal in first half added time.

The second leg will take place in Monrovia next week Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.