Ex-Arsenal Star Tips Man United, Chelsea To Miss Out On Top Four

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has tipped Manchester United and Chelsea to miss out on the Champions League.

United struggled in the early part of the season where they lost 4-0 at Brentford and 2-1 against Brighton.

However, new manager Erik ten Hag has managed to turn things around, with four successive top-flight victories.

From the foot of the table, United are now fifth just three points behind league-leading Arsenal and two adrift of great rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea are one place and two points behind the north-west giants. But they will need to regroup after Thomas Tuchel was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

“It’s still early doors, but I think the Premier League top-four this season will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in whatever order,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Chelsea will obviously have a thing or two to say. But we’ll have to wait and see how Potter performs at Stamford Bridge.”

“As for Manchester United, I…