Kwara United Outclass Niger’s AS Douanes

Wasiu Jimoh scored a brace as Kwara United defeated AS Douanes of Niger Republic 3-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday night.

Paul Samson netted the curtain raiser on five minutes.

Jimoh doubled the advantage from the spot in the 17 minute.

The striker scored his second of the game late in the first half.

The hosts failed to add to their advantage missing a number or goal scoring chances after the break.

The return leg is billed for Niamey next weekend.

The country’s other representative in the competition Remo Stars will take on FAR Rabat later on Sunday.

Photos by Ganiyu Yusuf

