LaLiga Club President Headbutted By Agent Of Former Real Madrid Player

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has claimed that he was headbutted by Espanyol forward and former Real Madrid player Raul de Tomas’ agent during transfer negotiations, Daily Mail reports.

Rayo Vallecano began negotiations with Tomas’ agent Ivan Garcia regarding a summer transfer, which now looks to finally being edging closer.



Club president Presa has, however, revealed that he was attacked and hospitalised during the meeting, as he sported a plaster on his nose.

Speaking to Partidazo Cope Presa said: “It was a completely unexpected headbutt. It was the action of criminal, a very cowardly action and a very s***** action. Because if he gives me warning, then we fight.”

Rayo have since issued a statement following their 2-1 victory over Valencia, confirming that Presa has made a formal complaint against Garcia.

The statement read: “It is radically false that Raul Martin Presa assaulted Ivan Garcia.

“Ivan Garcia assaulted Raul Martin Presa by headbutting him…