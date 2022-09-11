Lookman, Dessers, Okereke In Action As Atalanta Hold Cremonese

Super Eagles trio of Ademola Lookman, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke were in action as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Lookman, who was making his sixth appearance, has netted one goal and bagged two assists.

The Nigerian international was substituted in the 77th minute for Mario Pasalic after an impressive display.

Atalanta took the lead in the 71st minute through Merih Demiral before Cremonese leveled parity in the 78th minute through Emanuele Valeri.

On the other hand, Dessers and Okereke has a decent performance as both players were substituted in the 83rd and 68th minutes respectively.

The draw means Atalanta sit second on 14 points in the Serie A league table while Cremonese sit 19th on two points.

