‘This Isn’t The End’ -Jabeur Reacts After Losing US Open Final

Ons Jabeur has vowed to keep fighting despite losing the US Open final to Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

Her best wasn’t good enough against top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won 6-2, 7-6 (5) for her second major title this year and third overall.

Jabeur is still trying for her first, having come up short at Wimbledon in her initial attempt.

The No. 5 seed had mostly rolled through the U.S. Open, dropping just one set before running into the best player in the sport

“Definitely I’m not someone that’s going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it. I’m not sure, but I know I will do my best.”

The Tunisian will move to No. 2 in the WTA rankings next week. But she really wants that Grand Slam trophy, which would be the first by an African and Arab woman in the professional era, which dates to 1968.

