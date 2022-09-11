Why I Rejected Chelsea’s Job –Amorim

Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, has disclosed that he rejected Chelsea’s job because of their inability to have a long term project.

Thomas Tuchel was shockingly sacked by the owners of Chelsea on Wednesday morning, just a few hours after the west London club’s 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

But reports in Portugal said that the Blues owners reached out to Amorim in the days leading up to Tuchel’s sacking.

Amorim said he was committed to Sporting and suggested he rebuffed the approach.

Asked about the contact from Chelsea, he told O Jogo: “The project I am in is the project I want.

“I have another year and a half of contract; Chelsea have presented a coach for the next five years.

“I am happy here and I am not thinking about another project.”

