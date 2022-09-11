Xavi Barcelona Boss:’It Was An Important Win At A Difficult Place’

Barcelona boss Xavi has praised his players for securing an important win at a tough Cadiz ground in Saturday’s LaLiga tie.

After all a tough opening 45 minutes Barcelona eventually ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong.

The last time Barcelona managed a win against Cadiz was in 2006 and the Catalans had gone four straight games without a win against Saturday’s opponents (losing two and drawing two).

And Xavi admitted it was important to pick up three points and end a run of four matches without victory against Cadiz.

“It was an important win at a difficult place to come,” Barcelona boss Xavi said in his post-match analysis.

“We created a lot of chances, dominated the game and it’s three points to keep in touch at the top of the table.”

The game was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the stands which led to both teams taken off the pitch.

But the game was able to resume with Barcelona…