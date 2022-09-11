You Can Fulfill Your Potential Now –Sacchi Tells Zielinski

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi believes Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has what it takes to fulfill his potential.

The Pole was outstanding for the Champions League win against Liverpool in midweek.

Sacchi remarked: “An amazing match, even if we must be honest: this Liverpool is not comparable to that of last season. At least for now.

“Napoli, however, they were great and gave their people fun.

“Players from whom do you expect more? (Victor) Osimhen is a force of nature, but sometimes he is there and sometimes you don’t see him … And then there is the case of Zielinski who played an amazing match against Liverpool.

“For ten years we’ve waited for him to become a great player, could this be the right time?”

