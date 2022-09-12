Abdulazeez Departs Gombe United For Swedish Top Side Mjallby

Swedish top flight club Mjällby AIF have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Yusuf Abdulazeez from NPFL club Gombe United.

Mjällby officially announced Abdulazeez signing in a statement on their website on Monday.

Abdulazeez, 20, signed a three-year contract that will run until the 2025.

Mjällby stated that the transfer of Abdulazeez was completed on August 11, the same day the transfer window closed.

However, due to paperwork with work permits and residence permit cards, it took until this weekend before Yusuf travel to Sweden.

The club disclosed that Yusuf is now ready to play and is available for selection in Sunday’s league game against GIF Sundsvall.

Yusuf made his debut in Gombe United FC back in 2019 as a 17-year-old.

He finished second in the top-scorers chart with 16 goals and two assists during the 2021/2022 season for Gombe United FC.

And commenting on the acquisition of Abdulazeez, Mjällby sporting director Hasse Larsson said:“Yusuf is a player…