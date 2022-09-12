Alcaraz Outclasses Ruud To Win US Open Final, Rises To World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz was simply at his best mettle as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to clinch his first Grand Slam trophy and secure the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking.

Ruud, 23, would have become the new world number one if he had won, but has now lost both of his two major finals.

With the world watching in a winner-takes-all final, the Spaniard hit with explosive power and demonstrated impressive agility and touch around the net to outlast the Norwegian on Arthur Ashe Stadium, triumphing after three hours and 20 minutes to earn his 51st tour-level win of the season.

The 19-year-old has become the youngest Grand Slam champion since countryman Rafael Nadal, 19, lifted the trophy at Roland Garros in 2005, while he is the youngest US Open titlist since Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990.

Alcaraz has also equalled the biggest jump to No. 1, while he is the fourth Spaniard to climb to the top, joining coach Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Nadal.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…