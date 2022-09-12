Bassey Named In Ajax Squad For Liverpool Clash

Calvin Bassey has been included in Ajax’s squad for the UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at the Anfield on Tuesday.

There were concerns Bassey could miss the trip to England after the defender picked up a knock in the Eredivisie champions 5-0 win against Heerenveen on Saturday.

But the Nigeria international has now been named in the club’s 24-man squad for the game.

Bassey made his debut appearance for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League against his former club Glasgow Rangers last week.

The 22-year-old provided an assist in the 4-0 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam.

Alfred Schreuder’s side travelled to England for the game on Monday morning.

Liverpool are looking to record their first win in the competition after going down to a 4-1 defeat to Napoli last week.

