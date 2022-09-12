Costa Joins Wolves On One-Year Deal

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned to the Premier League after signing a one-year deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves announced Costa’s signing in a statement released on their website on Monday.

“Wolves have secured the signing of experienced international striker Diego Costa on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.

“The Spanish international, who is on the cusp of 500 games in football, boasts 12 major honours to his name, including two Premier League titles from a memorable time at Chelsea, and a reputation for scoring goals at the highest level.

“That time in London rivalled the 33-year-old’s two trophy-littered spells at Atletico Madrid, and now, having completed medical tests at Compton Park on Thursday, brings that experience and attacking bite to Bruno Lage’s squad.

“Born in Brazil, it’s in Spain where Costa made his name, displaying a hunger and determination to score goals…