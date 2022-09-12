Discover Nico Lamaleava’s Net Worth

If you make it to the NFL, you get a pay bump – it’s as simple as that! But it’s also true that certain NFL players get paid much more or less than analysts and fans initially expect. From time to time, up-and-coming potential superstars can receive significant business deals and huge paydays that reflect the industry’s expectation of their potential, even if that potential hasn’t been entirely realized yet.

We might be seeing a similar situation with Nico Iamaleava. The 6-foot-5 budding superstar was already big news throughout 2021. But March 21 of 2022 saw him sign a commitment to the University of Tennessee, right on the heels of a rumor that he’d landed an $8 million deal.

With such a monumental deal under his belt already, lots of football fans wonder what Nico Iamaleava’s net worth is and whether it’ll shoot up throughout the upcoming football season.

Recent NIL Deal – $8 Million

Let’s back up and examine the “NIL” deal in detail.

In the NFL and…