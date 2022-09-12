Empoli Vs Roma – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Empoli vs Roma – Empoli host Roma today, Monday, September 11, at Stadio Carlo Castellani, looking to bag their first win of the 2022/2023 Serie A season. They have so far recorded two home draws, two away draws, and one away loss.

In their previous game on September 5, Empoli drew 2-2 with the home side, Salernitana, at Stadio Arechi. They had 52% possession in the game but recorded only 11 shots out of which five were on target, while three were off target and three blocked. Martin Satriano (31′) and Sam Lammers (81′) scored their two goals.

On the other hand, Salernitana had 17 shots on goal, with only two of them hitting the back of the net. Five of their shots were on target while three were off target and eight were blocked. Pasquale Mazzocchi (39′) and Boulaye Dia (61′) scored for Salernitana.

Also Read: ‘Why Chelsea Sack Hurts Me’…