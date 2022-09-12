How My Wife Cheated On Me –Totti

Football legend, Francesco Totti has made a startling revelation on how his wife’s infidelity affected his football career.

Totti has revealed that his marriage to ex-wife Ilary Blasi broke down due to lack of support from her following his retirement from football and when his father passed away due to Covid-19.

Revealing the reason behind their split, the 45-year-old who retired from football in 2017, admitted that he struggled to cope without being out on the pitch, and he then lost his father to Covid in October 2020.

According to Totti, his wife was not there to comfort him during those challenging times.

‘I have lived through a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then my father died due to Covid,’ Totti told Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Marca.

‘I also had a strong Covid for 15 days. However, my wife, when I needed her most, was not there.’

‘It is not true that I was the first to betray. I said I was not going to speak and I did not, but…