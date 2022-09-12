Kante Rejects New Chelsea Contract Offer

French midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected Chelsea’s new contract proposal, with the 2018 World Cup winner unhappy at the length of the deal on offer.

Kante is out of contract in less than a year’s time, having failed to agree new terms with the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel spoke openly about the situation with Kante before he was sacked and suggested that the Frenchman has to compromise over any contract extension because of his injury problems.

Kante has been sidelined regularly over the last two years but he remains the club’s highest paid player.

He wants to stay at Stamford Bridge but the club are only offering him an initial two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The Blues gave Kalidou Koulibaly a four-year deal last month, despite the fact that he is the same age as Kante.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also given a three-year deal, despite being two years older than Kante.

And…