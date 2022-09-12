Sadiq May Miss Rest Of Season After Major Injury

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq may miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq picked up the injury in Real Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat to Getafe on Sunday night.

Real Sociedad provided an update on the striker’s injury on Monday.

“Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. The player will undergo surgical treatment,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

” Further information will be provided in the coming days.”

The 25-year-old joined Real Sociedad from another LaLiga club, Almeria on transfer deadline day.

He will not take part in Nigeria’s international friendly against Algeria as a result of the setback.

