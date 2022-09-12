Sand Eagles To Know Group Opponents Friday

Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles will know their group opponents when the draws for the Mozambique 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations hold on Friday, 16 September, Completesports.com reports.

This was announced by the Communications Department of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) on Monday.

The final tournament will be held in Mozambique in Vilankulo between 21 and 28 October 2022.

The competition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four teams.

Mozambique 2022 will be the tournament’s fifth edition after Seychelles 2015, Nigeria 2016, Egypt 2018 and Senegal 2021.

The eight qualified teams for the 2022 edition are Mozambique, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda, Madagascar, Malawi, Egypt and Morocco.

The last time the Sand Eagles won the Beach AFCON was in 2009 in Durban South Africa when they beat Côte d’Ivoire 7-4 in the final.

The Sand Eagles last appearance in the final…