Simon Scores Third Ligue 1 Goal As Lorient Beat Nantes

Moses Simon scored for Nantes in their 3-2 away defeat to Lorient who paraded Nigeria internationals Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Simon’s third goal in five games played in the French topflight this season.

With Lorient 3-1 ahead, Simon made it 3-2 with five minutes left which unfortunately was not enough to avoid defeat.

It is a third consecutive league victory for Moffi and Bonke’s Lorient whose last defeat was in August.

While Bonke went off in the 57th minute, Moffi was replaced in the 73rd minute.

Sunday’s league game was Moffi’s seventh with five goals to his name and Bonke made his sixth Ligue 1 outing this campaign.

The loss leaves Nantes in 15th spot on six points, just one point above relegation in the league table.

For Lorient, they move up to fourth position on 16 points and are three points adrift of leaders Paris…