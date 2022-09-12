Success Subbed Off As Udinese Beat Sassuolo Away

Isaac Success was in action for Udinese who defeated Sassuolo 3-1 away in the Italian Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Udinese have now won their last four league games since losing 4-2 to AC Milan on match day One which took place on 13 August.

Success, who featured in his sixth game of the season, was replaced by Beto in the 68th minute.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star is yet to score in the league this term.

Beto went on to score two goals, the equalizer on 75 minutes and the third goal in the 93rd minute.

With Sassuolo 1-0 ahead courtesy of Davide Frattesi 33rd minute goal, the home team was reduced to 10 men after Ruan was shown a straight red card for a foul on Success on 43 minutes.

Also in action for Udinese were Destiny Udojie and Kingsley Ehizibue, while the former played for 90 minutes the latter came on in the 46th minute.

The win took Udinese to fourth place on 13 points just one…