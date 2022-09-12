‘Why Chelsea Sack Hurts Me’

German coach Thomas Tuchel has explained why his dismissal at Chelsea hurt him deeply but admits the club will retain a “special place” in his heart.

Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea boss this week, just seven games into the new season.

The former Dortmund and PSG coach guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2020, but was axed by new owner Todd Boehly and swiftly replaced by Graham Potter.

Tuchel has now taken to social media for the first time since last Wednesday’s surprising developments and revealed he had hoped to stay at Stamford Bridge for a number of years longer.

“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.

“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

“The…