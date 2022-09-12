World Cup Trophy Lands In Morocco

The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy has landed in Morocco on a tour ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

According to allAfrica.com the trophy will be displayed at the Anfapark green space in Casablanca, Morocco.

The tour will be headlined by France 98 World Cup winner David Trezeguet.

In order to be able to get to the Coca Cola fan zone for the occasion, the fans will have to win their tickets in some large stores.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on November 20 and the final game will be held on December 18.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are in Group F alongside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

