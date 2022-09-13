2022 U-19 Volleyball AFCON: Nigeria Thrash Egypt 3-0 In Final To Retain Title

Nigeria U-19 boys national team hammered Egypt 3-0 to retain their Africa Cup of Nations Volleyball Championship title in Morocco on Sunday.

Both Nigeria and Egypt have qualified for the 2023 U-19 Volleyball World Cup.

The Nigerian side took the first set 25 – 20, before topping the second 25 – 18 before rounding off the tie 31 – 29 to emerge champions again.

Three Nigerian players Elisha Anebi, Raheem Olayemi and Abdulaziz Aliyu made the Dream Team of tournament.

Best Setter- Anebi was named Best Setter, Olayemi was awarded Best Outside while Aliyu was voted Most Valuable Player.

