CAFCL: Rivers United Want To Do Double Over Watanga – Festus

Rivers United captain Austine Festus says the team will go all out for a win when they take on Watanga FC of Liberia in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash this weekend.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions won the first leg 3-0 on Sunday.

Kenechukwu Agu, Ebube Duru and Paul Acquah were on target for the Port Harcourt club.

Stanley Eguma’s side are intensifying preparations ahead of the second leg.

“We are happy to win the first leg at home but everything is not over yet as we still have the second leg,” Festus told Completesports.com.

“Our target is to also beat them in their own stadium and we are going to do our best to achieve that.

“It’s important that we maintain the same momentum in a tough competition like this.”

Rivers United are looking to become the second Nigerian club to win the competition after Enyimba won it in 2003 and 2004.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…