Haaland, Akanji Mentally Ready To Face Dortmund –Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the duo of Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji are mentally prepared to face Borussia Dotmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Haaland will take on his former teammates for the first time since leaving last summer.

Guardiola said of their Champions League group clash: “We spoke in general, not specifically. I spoke to the players about what they think. But tomorrow when the game starts, the quality of the players will make the difference.

“I don’t know [whether Haaland can be the difference in the Champions League]. The whole team is doing well and behaving well.”

Another former BVB player in Manuel Akanji could also see action at the Etihad.

Guardiola added: “[Akanji] has adapted well. We are really happy to have him here.”

