Joshua Accepts Deal To Fight Fury December 3

Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury on December 3.

According to Sky Sport, Joshua’s team have agreed on deal set out by Fury’s Matchroom.

Communication was halted last week due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth 11.

Fury has already offered Joshua 60-40 purse for the long-awaited all-British showdown.

The Gypsy king was intially looking to fight Oleksandr Usyk this year but will have to wait until 2023.

The pair had been set to fight in August 2021 before plans were scuppered by an arbitration judge ruling that Deontay Wilder was contractually entitled to a third fight against Fury, which the American heavyweight would go on to lose by 11th-round knockout.

Joshua recently lost to Usyk in a rematch of their heavyweight title fight.

