Real Madrid Don’t Need Mbappe Again –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists they aren’t thinking about signing France striker, Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe rejected Real over the summer to commit to a new deal with PSG to 2025.

However, L’Equipe is reporting the third year of the agreement is only an option.

Asked about the reports, Ancelotti laughed: Lower your arms! I lower my arms to this question! We have a great squad, with young people, with Benzema… many.

“What Vinicius and Rodrygo are doing excites us and right now we don’t think about anyone else. We have no doubts and we don’t think about changing players either.”

Real Madrid meet Champions League opponents RB Leipzig tomorrow night.

Ancelotti also said: “It’s a competition that has given us a lot of hope, happiness. It has brought me enormous success and I have a squad with the quality to keep fighting for something like this. We’re going to fight and compete. In the Champions League you never know what’s going to happen.”

