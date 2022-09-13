Real Sociedad Boss Provides Injury Update On Sadiq

Umar Sadiq could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in Real Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat at Getafe on Sunday night.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Mohamed-Ali Cho seven minutes before the break after suffering a freak injury.

Sadiq is expected to undergo test on Monday (today) to determine the extent of the injury.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is already worried the striker could be sidelined for a while.

“The image has been ugly, but we have to wait for the tests,” Alguacil said after the game.

Sadiq linked up with the White and Blue from another LaLiga club, Almeria this summer.

The 25-year-old scored on his debut for the club against Atletico Madrid.

The injury could also forced Sadiq to miss Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on September 27 in Oran.

