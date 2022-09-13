Song Touts Cameroon’s ‘Experienced’ Mandjeck, N’koulou

Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song has been flaunting the duo of’ midfielder Georges Mandjeck and defender, Nicolas N’koulou as the Indomitable Lions’ important players ahead of their international friendly matches against Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The Indomitable Lions’ friendly games are in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar billed to hold from November 20 until December 18.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will take on the White Wolves of Uzbekistan on September 23 at the Milliy Stadium, Uzbekistan before playing the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea on September 27 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

Song praised the dynamism of both players in a press conference.

“We need players with experience,” Song said in a video posted on the Afrique Unis Tv YouTube channel.

“Georges Mandjeck and Nicolas N’koulou are very dynamic. They will help the new generation of players…