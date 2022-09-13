Swansea City Boss Denies Obafemi Transfer Frustration

Swansea City manager Russell Martins has denied reports Michael Obafemi is unhappy at the club.

Obafemi was linked with a move to Burnley this summer but Swansea rejected three offers from their fellow Sky Bet Championship club.

“I don’t think he’s unhappy to still be here,” Martin said, speaking to Wales Online.

“He was told the move was a lot closer than it actually was at one point.

“When you think something’s there that’s beneficial in ways outside of football, then there’s going to be some disappointment of course if you wanted that to happen. But he’s not unhappy to be here still. He understands how important the club has been for his own development and how patient everyone involved here has been.”

Martin added: “Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he’s ready to be back. That’s where we’re at. He had a turbulent few days in the transfer window.

“After that it’s down to him to show us that he’s in right place to contribute to…