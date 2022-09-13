‘This Game Will Be More Open’ –Muller Speaks Ahead Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich forward, Thomas Muller, believes the team’s Champions League clash against Barcelona will be an open game.

Bayern opened their section with a 2-0 victory at Inter Milan last Wednesday, while Barcelona were 5-1 winners over Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou in their first game of the 2022-23 competition.

Bayern have actually not been victorious in the Bundesliga since August 21, though, drawing each of their last three matches against Borussia Monchengladbach, Union Berlin and Stuttgart.

Speaking ahead of the game, Muller said (via sport1): “We have to play our game. Barcelona are strong in the transition game, and it is important to take Lewy out of the game.

“Our game is designed to be bilious when we lose the ball.”

He added: “The game will be more open. The three draws in the league were against opponents who are heavily defended at the back.

“The pure optimist could say: Here we go again.”

