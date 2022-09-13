Your Place May Never Be Guaranteed Again, Conte Warns Son

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, has issued a stern warning to Son Heung-min that he may not be guarantee a starting shirt if his form deteriorate again.

In March, Conte insisted he would be “crazy” to leave Son out from his team.

But the emergence of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison who arrived from Everton this summer means Conte is no longer solely reliant on Son’s partnership with Harry Kane.

The former Juventus and Chelsea was asked specifically about Son’s place in his team ahead of the game.

“I think when you try to build something important, when you try to build something with ambition and try to be competitive and fight to win, you have to change old habits.

“For this reason all the players have to accept the rotation especially up front, we have four players. For me especially it’s very difficult right now to drop one of these four players, but I have to make the best decision for the team, also for the players.

“You try to make the players happy,…