Ajayi Out For Six Weeks With Knee Injury

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi will be sidelined for six weeks due to knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi has not make an appearance for West Bromwich Albion since sustaining the injury against Wigan Athletic.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce confirmed that the centre-back has undergone surgery and will be missing in action for a while.

Read Also: Exclusive: CAFCL: Rivers United, Plateau United Can Emulate Enyimba If… –Nwosu

“Semi has had an operation, We’ve listened to specialists and they’ve advised us that was the best thing to do going forward,” West Brom manager, Steve Bruce told a press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Birmingham City.

“We’re expecting him to be out for another six weeks but these things can change.”

Ajayi is now expected to Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The game will take place in Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…