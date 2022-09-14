Bassey And Co Gave Everything Against Liverpool

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder hailed his players for their impressive performance in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

The Eredivisie champions conceded a late equaliser in the encounter at Anfield.

Bassey was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Schreuder said, “In the first half we had a little difficulty in moving the ball, but when we got in place we managed it immediately.

“We played against a great team, Liverpool gave us more intensity and are ahead of us in terms of condition, it was a very different game from the one against Rangers because the Reds effect a pressure that has no equal.

“We are still in a phase of construction and development. I cannot say that the success of our opponents has been undeserved, at this level we must do everything with great effectiveness to bring home the result.”

