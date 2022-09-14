Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona – Both teams’ supporters are accustomed to this matchup, but Barcelona supporters were particularly eager for it after seeing the Blaugrana lose back-to-back matches by scores of 3-0 at this stage in the previous campaign.

As Xavi successfully rebuilds the squad this summer, neutrals may anticipate a more even contest. The club has had success on the field as well after a run of five straight wins.

Everything went smoothly for Xavi last Wednesday as they thrashed Plzen 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick of goals from Lewandowski. Then, Cadiz defeated them 4-0, a stunning victory.

Bayern, however, cannot say the same, and despite a promising start to the season, Julian Nagelsmann appears to be suffering from second-season malaise.

