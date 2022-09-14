‘Black Stars Will Play Their Hearts Out At 2022 World Cup’ –Boateng

Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng believes that the Black Stars will ‘play their hearts out’ at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup will be held between November 20 and December 18.

The Black Stars’ best performance at the FIFA World Cup was in the South Africa 2010 edition where they reached the quarter final, losing 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay after normal play ended 1-1 at the Soccer City, Johannesburg on July 2.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Boateng assured that the Ghanaian football team would have a good outing at the Mundial.

Also Read: Cameroon Coach Song Touts ‘Experienced And Dynamic’ Mandjeck, N’koulou

“As a nation, you will see a team in Qatar that will represent Ghana that everybody will be proud watching the national team,” Boateng said.

“The boys will be ready, they will fight, they will compete and there will not be a single game that the boys will go out there and not play their hearts out.”

The Black Stars have…